Terziev explained why the director of "Cemetery Parks" was fired

When people you trusted made mistakes, there should be the necessary sanction. This was stated by the Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev at a briefing in the Sofia Municipal Council (SOC) in connection with the disciplinary dismissal of the director of the Municipal Enterprise "Cemetery Parks" Rumen Dimitrov.

He was removed due to established illegal practices, after an inspection carried out in the period March 25 - April 30. The inspection report has been submitted to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

Today, in a statement to the media, Dimitrov indicated that his disciplinary dismissal was unlawful, prepared in advance and motivated by political, not legal, considerations.

Terziev said that Dimitrov has the right to appeal his dismissal in court. The mayor motivated his decision with the report of the newly formed Anti-Corruption Inspectorate in the Municipality, which outlined the violations found in "Cemetery Parks". The next step that is recommended was the dismissal of the director, said the mayor. It was important to form the inspectorate in order to start checking signals and, when there is a violation, to take action, so that there is trust in the citizens that the institution is working, indicated the mayor of the capital. He was categorical that the inspectorate's report does not treat family ties of anyone.