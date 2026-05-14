Constitutional Court: Measures against expensive fuels contradict the Constitution

The Constitutional Court decided to rule on the case of whether the measures against the price shock from the high prices of crude oil and natural gas, adopted by the National Assembly, contradict the Basic Law. The magistrates granted the request of the caretaker cabinet to declare them unconstitutional.

The Constitutional Court found that the legislator adopted the decision outside its budget management competence established by the Constitution and the laws.

While the cabinet was still sorting out the details of the measures, on March 13, the majority in parliament adopted a parallel package for the cabinet to work on - to create a fund to support businesses and households, which would be financed with revenues from the higher VAT due to the increase in fuel prices. Specifically for households, it was written that those with income below the poverty line would be supported. The proposal was then adopted with the votes of GERB-SDF, “DPS-New Beginning” and “There is such a people”.

The court believes that the parliament has exceeded its powers and has not complied with the established rules for managing state finances. The Constitutional Court says that the decision of the National Assembly is problematic because it violates the basic principle that the authorities in the state must be separated and not interfere with each other.

In addition, the decision is not in accordance with the current laws on public finances and the budget - that is, it does not comply with the rules on how state money is planned and spent, especially in a period when a new budget for 2026 has not yet been adopted.