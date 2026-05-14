Vasil Terziev returns the decision for the 22-storey building in "Mladost" for a new consideration by the Municipal Council

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev returned for a new consideration by the Sofia Municipal Council the decision related to the project for a 22-storey building in the "Mladost" district.

„I want there to be peace of mind that all arguments will be considered carefully and responsibly. The economic interest of the municipality will be protected. But the main question is actually what is the impact of such a building on the transport and social infrastructure and whether this is the best solution for the area“, said Terziev, quoted by the Sofia Municipality press center.

The decision has been returned as appropriate, so that the Sofia Municipal Council can hold a new debate in which all arguments related to the development of the area and public expectations can be taken into account.

What is being voted on: distribution of ownership, not a building permit

The adopted decision of the Sofia Municipal Council does not constitute a building permit and does not give final approval for the realization of the building. It regulates the property relations between the co-owners of the land and creates the legal framework for the possible establishment of a building right in favor of the investor. The report indicates the quotas of co-ownership in the currently regulated land property – 43.20% for Sofia Municipality, 49.02% for “Sofia Properties“ EAD and 7.78% for private owners, as well as the conditions under which the municipality and the company can be compensated with sites in the future building.

It is important to emphasize that the percentage distribution between the parties does not determine the parameters of the development. The height, the developed built-up area and the purpose of the building arise from the current detailed development plan, approved back in 2022. The decision of the SOS only regulates the way in which the ownership and compensation would be distributed if this development scenario is implemented. At present, no construction permit has been issued.

The economic interest of the municipality is protected. The question of urban planning remains.

According to the applied market valuation, the value of the right to build on the municipal share of 43.20% is set at 4,496,240 euros excluding VAT, with Sofia Municipality to receive compensation in the amount of 26.2% of the total gross floor area of the future building, including no less than 6,697 sq. m of above-ground and underground facilities. The current proposal is for these areas to be used for the needs of the “Mladost“ district, including for a new administrative building, archive and public hall.

According to Mayor Vasil Terziev, this means that there is no reason to believe that the municipality is harmed in terms of financial results. At the same time, he emphasized that the economic parameters do not exhaust the case.

The essential question is whether the zoning solution for a building with a height of nearly 75 meters and a total built-up area of about 59,170 square meters is the most appropriate for a region that is already under serious pressure on transport, social and technical infrastructure. That is why the Sofia Municipality has already stated that it will also propose a change in the development parameters themselves, so that they are in line with the real capacity and needs of the area.

The Municipality will propose an alternative with a lower and balanced development

The Sofia Municipality has already announced that it will propose an alternative solution for the terrain.

Deputy Mayor for Urban Development and Planning Lyubo Georgiev stated that the administration is preparing a new proposal for a detailed development plan, which would provide for a lower height, a lower intensity of development and parameters in line with the real capacity of the area.

“We can make a new analysis and a new proposal for a detailed development plan that would not lead to this huge volume“, said arch. Georgiev.

According to him, the current plan allows for the discussed volume, but this does not mean that it is the best solution.

“The plan determines the maximums, but does not oblige to build within this volume“, he emphasized.

The change to the PUP stops the current actions on the project

According to arch. Georgiev, the municipality has a tool for changing the project – amendment to the detailed development plan.

„The launch of the amendment to the PUP blocks the implementation of all current actions on the project“, he stated.

This means that the municipality can not only return the decision for a new discussion, but also propose a new development framework that better reflects the infrastructure capabilities and needs of the area.

How is the city planned?

According to arch. Georgiev, the specific case is a symptom of a broader problem.

For years, development planning in Sofia has often followed the logic of individual investment intentions, without sufficient assessment of the cumulative effect on the neighborhoods.

“We should not do what we criticize – use the maximum parameters. We should set an example of how good urban planning is done“, he said.

According to him, the role of the municipality is to guarantee a balance between new construction and the necessary infrastructure – streets, transport, kindergartens, green spaces and public services.

By returning the decision for a new consideration, the Sofia Municipality is enabling the debate to be held with complete clarity both on the economic parameters and on the key issue – what type of development is most suitable for the area and to what extent it corresponds to the capacity of the infrastructure and the interest of the residents of “Mladost“.