Motorcyclists stage mass protests over expensive insurance

Motorcyclists stage protests across the country over the increase in “Third Party Liability“ insurance and the state's lack of response to the price increase. Organizers say protests will be held in over 20 cities across the country.

The organizers of the national protest have sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the National Assembly, parliamentary committees and the Ombudsman. According to them, the increase in insurance premiums exceeds 80% despite official claims of 10 to 15%, said Krasimir Pargov, national coordinator of the motorcycle protest.

"I'll give you an example – from 130 leva before, now it is 120-125 euros. Insurers use numbers that only they know. We have no way of knowing what their income is, what their expenses are, why insurance is determined in this way, and we want complete transparency. There is a problem in this insurance sector. The state must step into its functions and state institutions must not act as a front for insurers, but must work in the interest of society."

Pargov assured that the demonstrations will be peaceful, but they insist that the new prices for “Civil Liability“ be frozen, as well as that a special regime for “Civil Liability“ for motorcyclists be introduced. They also insist on introducing seasonal, short-term or deferred insurance.

"Since the new government shows a desire for change, we want a working group to be formed in which we, the motorcyclists, can participate, together with state institutions, together with the people's representatives, and there should be transparency."

In response to the tension after a meeting with the community in early May, the Financial Supervision Commission and the Ombudsman announced their readiness for legislative changes that would regulate seasonal insurance for the warm months.

In Burgas, the protesters will block the exit from the city towards the “Vetren“ quarter. They will gather at the roundabout at 6:00 p.m., when it is peak traffic time in the city.

Not only that the “Third Party Liability“ insurance has doubled in price, but the possibility of paying in installments has also been eliminated. The change, which cancels seasonal and short-term insurance payments, is from March, said Plamen Petrov, president of one of the clubs in Burgas.

The increase in the prices of "Civil Liability" reflects the growing costs of compensation and the need for financial security in case of serious accidents, states the position of the Association of Bulgarian Insurers.

They call for an honest and good-natured dialogue with the transport industry and motorcyclists. The association recalls that according to data from the Financial Supervision Commission, revenues from the mandatory policy have increased by about three percent, while the compensation paid has increased by more than 31%.

The Burgas police inform that due to the blockade, traffic will be redirected to "Transportna" street in the direction of the “Sarafovo“ neighborhood and the Northern Bypass. It is expected that there will be no difficulties in the movement of cars.

Not only has the “Third Party Liability“ insurance doubled in price, but the possibility of paying in installments has also been eliminated. The change, which cancels the seasonal short-term insurance payments from March, said Plamen Petrov, president of one of the clubs in Burgas. “The prices of “Third Party Liability“ for motorcycles only from leva have become in euros. Last year, for reference, one “Third Party Liability“ cost between 117 and 120 leva. Currently, it is exactly the same cost in euros. 78 motorcycle clubs filed a collective complaint with the Financial Supervision Commission and this commission told us that officially the real increase is between 10 and 13%.

We are talking about over 80% in real terms and this, of course, is very easy to prove. That is, the answer they gave us was clear that this cartel agreement of the insurers has somehow influenced the Financial Supervision Commission.

The increase in the prices of “Civil Liability“ reflects the growing costs of compensation and the need for financial security in case of serious accidents, states the position of the Association of Bulgarian Insurers. They call for an honest and good-natured dialogue with the transport industry and motorcyclists.

The Association recalls that according to data from the Financial Supervision Commission, revenues from the mandatory policy have increased by about 3 percent, while compensation paid has increased by more than 31%.

The Burgas police inform that due to the blockade of motorcyclists, traffic will be redirected to “Transportna“ street in the direction of the “Sarafovo“ neighborhood and to the Northern Bypass.

It is expected that there will be no difficulties in the movement of cars.