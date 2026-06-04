Major repairs close the Danube Bridge near Ruse

The Danube Bridge near Ruse will be closed to traffic today. The reason is the major repairs of the facility.

The passage of passenger cars will be limited from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and heavy goods vehicles – for 24 hours, from 9:00 a.m. today to 9:00 a.m. tomorrow, the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency announced (API).

They explained that the specifics and stage of the construction activities being carried out in the direction of Romania, in the last 320 meters of the facility, require that there be no vehicle traffic for at least the first 12 hours after the laying of the concrete mixtures to connect the joint between the repaired sections, in order to ensure a strong connection between the panels and the necessary strength of the concrete. Compliance with the technological process requires a complete stop to traffic.

API recalls that since the start of the repair of the facility on July 10, 2024, which is being carried out in stages, traffic has been stopped for 24 hours twice for the implementation of similar activities in other sections. During the rest of the time, all construction and installation works are carried out daily without stopping the movement of vehicles, and the activities are organized and carried out so that vehicles pass in both directions in the lane where work is not being done. The estimated deadline for completing the major repairs of the facility is next month.

API adds that when traffic on the Danube Bridge is stopped, heavy vehicle drivers will be able to use parking lots and recreation areas in the districts of Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Yambol and Haskovo, as well as alternative routes.