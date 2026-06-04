Budget Committee discusses legislative changes against price increases and speculation

The deputies of the Budget Committee will consider for a second reading the changes to the Laws on Competition and Consumer Protection.

The measures against high prices and speculation have already been adopted at first reading in the plenary hall.

It is planned to introduce the concept of "joint dominance", define an excessively high price, increase the number of unfair commercial practices, and also create a central register for traceability of supplies. In addition, the CPC will impose higher fines. It is also proposed to extend the Euro Law by one year.