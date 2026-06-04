Uncle of the injured Marty: Nikola Burgazliev ran over our children twice

Nikola Burgazliev gave our sentence that day. The maximum he should receive is by law – either 20 years or a life sentence. This was stated to bTV by Yulian Zdravkov, the father of the injured girls and Marty's uncle, who lost his mother Hristina in the serious ATV accident in Sunny Beach in the summer of 2025.

His eldest daughter, who suffered a concussion and has stitches on her head, does not remember the incident to this day: “The little daughter has a broken leg, I asked her the whole way how everything happened, and she said: “Dad, he hit us a second time.” We then saw the recording – The ATV hits them on the sidewalk, throws them 7-8 meters and then hits them again, without any reaction.”

“My brother's and Hristina's families are broken. Things are more delicate with Marty. He still needs a lot of time to recover and explain”, he said.

Today there will be a protest in front of the court in Burgas: “I appeal to people, if they want something like this not to happen to them, if they want this system to work, to give orders.”