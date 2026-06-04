Martin Dimitrov: The state is complicit in raising prices

It is very important to make an accurate diagnosis of the situation. Drawing an apocalyptic picture from the cabinet is not correct. This opinion was expressed by Martin Dimitrov, MP from “Democratic Bulgaria”, on the air of “This Morning” on bTV.

“For the second time, we see Galab Donev falling into the same situation when he proposed a budget for 2023. The forecasts should be made more responsibly. There is a problem with the deficit, but we categorically cannot talk about some tragic picture. We need an action plan from the regular government“, he is categorical, quoted by novini.bg.

When asked what the government is aiming for when they incite panic, Dimitrov emphasized: “We should have acted faster. They proposed something about maternity, then denied it. They proposed about pensions, then backed down. It's clear that they have no concept. We have proposed nearly 15 bills.“

“There are two explanations for the high deficit - the good one is that they justify serious measures to limit spending, the bad one is so that they can continue spending like the previous GERB government - Novo Nachod“, he also said.

“The automatics must stop, they make budget writing meaningless. For example, the Ministry of Interior is given priority, and a sense of injustice is created. The state is complicit in the increase in inflation and the rise in prices, which is why we want the deficit to be limited - in 2026 it should be below 3%, and in 2027 it should be below 2%. When the deficit is 2%, a much smaller controlled debt is taken. We at the DB believe that the deficit should be reduced gradually, the PP wants us to sit at 3%“, explained Dimitrov.