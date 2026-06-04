Large-scale repairs begin on the Trakia and Hemus Motorways

From June 4, repairs to the asphalt pavement in the Burgas lane will begin at about 11 km from the Trakia Motorway (from km 218 to 229). The section is in the Stara Zagora region and during the construction and installation activities, traffic will pass in both directions in the Sofia lane.

After this lane is repaired, construction work will continue in the capital lane, and vehicles will pass along the renovated one. The estimated completion date for the repairs on both lanes is the end of June. The goal is for the planned activities to be completed before the start of the active summer season and for drivers to travel to the Black Sea resorts more comfortably and safely.

As of June 4, repairs to the asphalt pavement will also start at 9 km in the Varna lane on the “Hemus“ motorway /from the 23rd to the 32nd km/ in the Sofia region. During the implementation of the activities, traffic will flow in both directions in the Sofia lane. If necessary and to facilitate traffic during heavy traffic, reverse traffic will be organized in the area of the section under repair:

From 12:00 on Friday to 12:00 on Sunday, two lanes will be set aside in the direction of Varna and one for Sofia,

From 12:00 on Sunday to 12:00 on Friday, two lanes will be set aside for Sofia and one for Varna.

The deadline for the implementation of the planned activities is the end of June this year.

The repair work has been assigned to „Automagistrali“ EAD, with which RIA has contracts under the Public Procurement Act for the ongoing repair and maintenance of the „Trakia“ and „Hemus“ Motorways.

Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 4, traffic will be gradually restricted in the active lane in a section of the „Struma“ Motorway in the Pernik region /from km 19 to km 27/ to renew the markings. Traffic will be redirected to the free lanes.

The „Road Infrastructure“ Agency appeals to drivers to be careful, to observe traffic rules and speed limits, and not to undertake risky overtaking that endangers the safety of all other travelers.

The „Road Infrastructure“ Agency apologizes to citizens for the inconvenience caused inconvenience, but the planned activities are necessary to ensure traffic safety and increase travel comfort.

All citizens and transport companies can receive information about the current traffic situation from the RIA website - www.api.bg, as well as at any time of the day by calling 0700 130 20 at RIA.