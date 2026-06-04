The Prime Minister meets with his Greek counterpart Mitsotakis

Prime Minister Rumen Radev is meeting today with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is arriving in Sofia at his invitation.

The focus of the talks, first between the two, in a "four eyes", and then - in an expanded format between the delegations, will be the development of the bilateral strategic partnership, as well as a wide range of topics of mutual interest and from the European agenda.

Last week, after being in Brussels, Prime Minister Rumen Radev outlined the importance of Mitsotakis' visit to Sofia:

"We personally agreed with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen that if we, together with Greece and Romania, present larger and bolder projects on cross-border cooperation and connectivity, especially in infrastructure, funds will be found."

Bulgaria and Greece are strategic partners in the region. Energy and infrastructure determine excellent relations.

Through the gas connection opened 3 years ago, Bulgaria receives Azerbaijani blue fuel and transits it from the liquefied gas terminal in Alexandroupolis, part of which is owned by our country. This is how supplies in Southeast Europe are diversified.

Our country is almost ready with our section of the vertical gas corridor, which will connect Southeast and Central Europe along the south-north axis to replace the suspended transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine. The corridor starts from Greece, where it is the starting point through the liquefied gas terminals on the Mediterranean Sea.

As NATO partners, at the beginning of March until a few days ago, at the request of Bulgaria, Greece temporarily deployed a "Patriot" anti-missile system near the border after the escalation of tension in the Middle East. The system provided missile defense to a significant part of the territory of our country.