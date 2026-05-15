The agricultural sector: For the first time in 10 years, there is hope

Yesterday's meeting at the Council of Ministers on the measures against prices went very well. A clear sign was given that the government will support Bulgarian producers. An analysis has been made and the situation is very difficult. So I believe that the measures being taken will lead to a result. This was said by the former Minister of Agriculture and Chairman of the Association of Agricultural Producers in Bulgaria Ventsislav Varbanov on the air of “Wake up” on Nova TV.

Tsvetan Tsekov, Chairman of the Industry Chamber “Fruits and Vegetables”, pointed out that the changes shed light on the agri-food chain. He explained that a register will be introduced that will show at what prices food is purchased, through which intermediaries it passes, who distorts the chain and what the final price is. In his words, these decisions will lead to balance. According to Tsekov, there should be a ceiling on markups.

Vladislav Mihaylov, chairman of the National Association of Dairy Processors, said that for the first time in 10 years there is hope, as the cabinet has shown political will. The decisions are justified both economically and legally, with a package of measures to protect Bulgarian production, he added.

Varbanov said that if the label of a food says “Bulgarian”, it must also be produced with Bulgarian raw materials. “Currently, there is a massive import of milk from Poland and Hungary, and there are doubts about Ukraine, and our producers have no one to sell their production to”, he added.

Tsekov explained that in Romania, the value added tax was reduced twice, which led to a clarification of the entire agri-food chain. He added that such a measure would have the following effect - stopping VAT theft, increasing consumption and lower final prices. The expert added that rates are much lower throughout Europe. Tsekov specified that these questions were raised during the meeting and hopes for a reaction. He also said that there is a practice of repackaging food - imports are presented as Bulgarian production.

Tsekov said that according to producers, “fair” the price is such that 2/3 goes to them.

Varbanov specified that they have an agreement with the cabinet to hold more meetings.