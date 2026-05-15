Parliament to discuss changes to the Investment Promotion Act

Parliament will discuss changes to the Investment Promotion Act and will conduct the first parliamentary control of ministers from Radev's cabinet.

Parliament will hold the first vote on the Investment Promotion Act on Friday. The main goal of the proposed changes is to update the names in a number of regulatory acts that are related to the new structure of the executive branch.

The changes affect the Distance Financial Services Act, the Medical Devices Act and the Consumer Credit Act. The explanatory memorandum to the bill states that the amendments are primarily of a technical and administrative nature.

The aim is to ensure uniform terminology in the legislation and to reflect the expanded resources of the ministry, which now officially include investments.

After the legislative part, the deputies will also conduct regular parliamentary control.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev will answer a question related to the case of beating in the Gabrovo quarter “Mitko Palauzov“.

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov will answer questions about the modernization of the Vidin-Botevgrad road, repairs of republican roads in Vidin region, as well as the expected commissioning of the main road between Pamporovo and Smolyan.

Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova will answer questions related to the activities of the enterprise “Kronoshpan Bulgaria“ in Veliko Tarnovo and a project for the construction of a photovoltaic power plant in the protected area “Pastrina“ near Montana.