Prof. Stefan Stoynev: Urgent measures are needed for the landslide near Smolyan

A combination of emergency actions and subsequent engineering reinforcement is necessary to control the landslide on the Smolyan-Pamporovo road. This became clear from the words of the head of the department of “Hydrogeology and Engineering Geology“ at the “University of Mining and Geology“ Prof. Dr. Stefan Stoynev in the studio of “The Day Begins“ on Bulgarian National Television. He defined the meeting between the institutions as an important step that has given a clear direction for the actions, but emphasized that there can be no talk of a quick solution.

Prof. Dr. Eng. Stefan Stoynev, head of the department of “Hydrogeology“ at MSU:

"After the initial emotion, there is already a direction on what needs to be done to solve this important problem."

According to him, emergency measures must first be implemented to limit the spread of the landslide, and only then should the actual strengthening begin. The expert pointed out that such sites are a state responsibility due to the scale and the necessary investments.

Prof. Dr. Eng. Stefan Stoynev, Head of the Department of "Hydrogeology" at MSU: "The strengthening of a landslide cannot be only a task of the municipality or private investors – it is a state commitment."

Regarding the causes, he explained that they are complex – geological conditions, heavy rainfall and groundwater, which are the main factors for the activation of the process. According to him, human intervention and the condition of the road infrastructure may also have contributed.

Prof. Dr. Eng. Stefan Stoynev, Head of the Department of “Hydrogeology“ at Moscow State University: “Groundwater is the trigger that led to the landslide.“

The professor commented that although various hypotheses are being discussed, including the influence of a dam in the area, the causes are more likely to be local and related to waterlogging after rainfall and snowmelt. He emphasized that the area was not designated as high-risk and that is why the process has surprised the institutions with its rapid development. According to him, the restoration of the road is inevitable and can begin relatively soon after the completion of the research activities.

Prof. Dr. Eng. Stefan Stoynev, Head of the Department of “Hydrogeology“ in MGU: “The question is not whether it should be strengthened or not – it should be strengthened.“

In conclusion, the expert pointed out that the country has sufficient experience in similar cases, but better observation and monitoring is needed in order to react more quickly to future landslide processes.