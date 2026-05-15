Kostadinov: Bulgaria agreed to help the US even before hearing the question

The chairman of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov presented the position of the political organization from the parliamentary rostrum in relation to the American tanker planes that continue to reside at the “Vasil Levski“ civil airport in Sofia. The occasion for the political declaration from the highest rostrum in the country - the parliamentary one, was a statement in the form of gratitude to several countries, including Bulgaria, by the US Secretary of State - Marco Rubio.

According to Kostadin Kostadinov, two and a half months ago we witnessed another lie.

“Not here, in the “Great Temple of Lies”, but in “The Small Temple of Lies” - the Council of Ministers, where a decision was made by the government of GERB, DPS, BSP and ITN to violate the country's legislation and Constitution by allowing foreign military aircraft to use the largest civilian airport in Bulgaria - – “Vasil Levski“ airport in Sofia.“, said Kostadinov.

He recalled that immediately after the planes were spotted at the airport, “Vazrazhdane“ organized a protest in front of the Council of Ministers and demanded to be admitted to the National Security Council, which was being held at that moment in the building. In response, the representatives of the authorities hid in the Council of Ministers building.

“Initially, we were refused, but then the caretaker government changed its decision and such a council was held later with our participation. At it, the caretaker minister government, as well as representatives of PP-DB, “Progressive Bulgaria“ and GERB lied to us, explaining how these planes were for an exercise. Initially, it was the US and the US army. Then it turned out that the exercise was NATO. Then it turned out to be just some exercise in which planes fly back and forth. They lied to us, and the government propaganda explained exactly the opposite. It was explained to us how these planes are not participating in the war against Iran, it was explained how we are obliged to accept them because we have an allied commitment, although our allied commitments according to Article 5 of NATO are valid if one of the allies is attacked. And in this case, one of our allies attacked another. So we are not obliged by virtue of this article to accept these planes“, Kostadinov also said.

He recalled that a participant in this National Security Council was Minister Zapryanov from GERB, who held the post in the Ministry of Defense and in the previous administration, and then remained in the same position in the official cabinet.

Kostadinov added: “Yesterday we had a rare moment of revelation. None other than the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, made an extremely interesting confession in the form of gratitude. He named four countries that have helped the US immensely in the war against Iran. As he himself said: “They said “yes“ even before they heard what the question was.“ The first country he noted was Portugal, the second - Poland, the third - Bulgaria, and the fourth - Romania. In fact, Marco Rubio said what we also said and what all of Bulgaria knew. Our country once again, violating its own Constitution, the Law on Defense and Armed Forces, as well as the international treaty on North Atlantic Solidarity, found itself in the service of a foreign country. In other words - not one, but three consecutive governments within two and a half months they put heavy knees and served a foreign country.

Kostadinov accused a series of governments that, in his opinion, continue “humiliating and servile practices“ in relations with the US. In the political position of Vazrazhdane, he stated that he sees no difference between the government of GERB, MRF, BSP, “There is such a people“, the caretaker cabinets and the current government of “Progressive Bulgaria“.

“The big question is that the ruling majority of “Progressive Bulgaria“ explained during the entire campaign how it would do something new, how it would change the model, dismantle it and expel the oligarchy. We do not see any particular difference – in any aspect“, Kostadinov stated.

He recalled that “Vazrazhdane“ had been asked during the current plenary week hearing of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, to clarify how long the planes will remain at the airport “Vasil Levski“ and whether they will be withdrawn on May 17, as he said former Defense Minister Zapryanov stated.

“Let it not turn out that at some point Sofia Airport will slowly turn into an American air base“, Kostadinov also said. He added that “Vazrazhdane“ will insist that the Prime Minister give public answers on the subject.