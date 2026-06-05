Assoc. Prof. Boyukliev on measures against high prices: Fighting with sticks in the shadows

There must be tax reform. There must be social policy, there must be corporate taxation - the tax cannot be the same for everyone. This was said in the program "Denyat na Zievo" on "Nova News" by economist Assoc. Prof. Ognyan Boyukliev in connection with the recommendation of the European Commission to Bulgaria to abolish the flat tax

The Bulgarian Socialist Party introduced the flat tax and lied to the people. They acted in favor of the corporations. The increase in incomes came during the time of Assen Vassilev, no matter how much some people dislike him, said Assoc. Prof. Boyukliev.

He also commented on the measures proposed by "Progressive Bulgaria" against high prices and speculation, set out in the changes to the laws for the protection of competition and consumers.

Their request was that they would calm prices, and what they are doing is more of the same. This is, as one commentator likened, a fight with sticks in the shadow. Prices will not fall and they know it very well, Boyukliev emphasized.

All these laws are political provisions, the real steps will come from the reforms that the Council of Ministers will make. But the situation is quite confused in the Council of Ministers as well, he added.

This law will be very easy to circumvent. In the form in which it was introduced, it is wishful thinking and full of misunderstandings that should have been cleared up even before the elections, since they stated that this was their main priority, the economist pointed out.

The sanctions set out in the law for unlawful price increases are a bludgeon, because that is what an official would do. Similar methods were used by Orban in Hungary, and it was no coincidence that he lost the elections. The measure served Orban's friends who are involved in trade, noted Assoc. Prof. Ognyan Boyukliev.

The goal should be how to bring the producer closer to the market. A good idea in this direction were the shops for the people proposed by Peevski. Now they will be replaced with some kind of basket, which is not exactly clear what it is. We are also worried that there is no administrative reform, which was also one of the promises, Assoc. Prof. Boyukliev also said.