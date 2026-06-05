Important news in FACTS on 05.06.2026

A bus overturned after a serious accident on “Chelopeshko shose“ in Sofia. Two people died and 13 were injured VIDEO

Serious accident on "Chelopeshko shose" in Sofia. Two people died and a dozen others were injured in a collision between a public transport bus and three cars, BNT reported.

Galab Donev: There is no money in the treasury

This is not an excuse or an attempt to shift the blame to the previous government, but a realistic assessment of revenues and expenditures. There is either money or there is not, and currently there is no money in the state treasury. He said this on the show "Panorama" on BNT, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev in connection with the information released by the authorities about the difficult state of state finances.

The head of the National Palace of Culture responded to Evtim Miloshev

To attribute blame for the fact that the company under our leadership is at a loss of almost 49 million euros is absolutely incorrect, said the executive director of the National Palace of Culture Andriyana Petkova Tatarova to the media. Earlier today, the Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev reported on financial abuses at the National Palace of Culture and that the salary of the director of the National Palace of Culture is many times higher than that of the head of state.

Velislav Velichkov accused the state of secret complicity in "the illegal activities of the KUB"

The state was either consciously absent or secretly supported the illegal activities of the KUB. This obviously happened with political patronage. Behind all this was the state, not the municipality - the state with a capital "D".

Assoc. Prof. Boyukliev on the measures against high prices: Fighting with sticks in the shadow

There must be a tax reform. There must be a social policy, there must be corporate taxation - the tax cannot be the same for everyone. He said this in the program "Denyat na Zievo" on "Nova News" economist Assoc. Prof. Ognyan Boyukliev in connection with the European Commission's recommendation to Bulgaria to abolish the flat tax

Ivan Bregov: The GERB-DPS model brought justice to agony

These are networks of influence that have been formed over a very long period of time. Let's not forget, for example, that the largest private bank in Bulgaria, Corpbank, went bankrupt, and the case has not yet reached any conclusion. This was said in the program "From the Day" on BNT by Ivan Bregov, head of the Legal Program of the Institute for Market Economy, in connection with the so-called. illegal city "Baba Alino".

Minister Iva Petrova came across a heavy legacy in the energy sector

When I took office with my team, we did everything possible to collect information about the problems in the sector. We identified a critical delay in the reforms under the PVU. and more precisely with the main reform related to the corporate restructuring of BEH. Significant problems in terms of ensuring the risk-free completion of the PVU investments. You know, the Ministry of Energy has a package of investments that are supported within the framework of the mechanism, which is a package of investments, commits a significant resource of nearly 1 billion euros and at the same time is associated with a significant transformation in the sector, since these investments are aimed at storage systems. The main part of them, which are two options - storage systems co-located with renewable energy sources and so-called stand-alone batteries. This was stated by the Minister of Energy Iva Petrova in the program “More from the Day“ on BNT.

Over 20 acts for illegal logging have been issued in the "Baba Alino" area in the period 2023-2025.

The Regional Forestry Directorate has issued over 20 acts for illegal logging in the "Baba Alino" area. They were issued after on-site inspections by employees of the directorate in the period 2023 - 2025, "Nova TV" indicated.

Tragedy in Maglij: 14-year-old child drowns after jumping into the river

A 14-year-old child lost his life after jumping to swim in one of the dams of the full-flowing river in Maglij, BNT reported.

Vasil Terziev: Finally - a green light for The Ring Road

Finally - the green light for the Ring Road.

I.f. Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova signed a request to the Minister of Justice of Serbia for the extradition of Stoyan Mavrodiev

Interim Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova signed a request for the extradition of Bulgarian citizen S.M., detained on the territory of the Republic of Serbia, the prosecutor's office announced.

Because of "Baba Alino" Peevski removes former head of RIEW-Varna from high post in MRF

In connection with media publications claiming that former head of RIEW-Varna Erdzhan Ebatin is directly involved in issuing documents related to illegal construction in the "Baba Alino" area in Varna and in order to stop any speculation about a connection between this scandalous case and MRF, I am removing Erdzhan Ebatin from his party position as regional chairman of MRF Varna district until the factual situation is clarified. This was announced in a statement to the media by the leader of the Bulgarian Rights Movement, Delyan Peevski.

Valeri Belchev: 30% of business in Bulgaria is in the grey sector. Let's reduce cash payments. Let's keep the flat tax

„It's too early to talk about an apocalypse, or too loud. If we look at the macro data, there is no such drama. There has been economic growth in the last 10 years. In recent years, despite inflation, incomes have outpaced inflation“.

Inflation has increased the price of the order for 3D radars for our army

Inflation and strong demand for defense products are the reason for the increase in the price of the order for the new three-coordinate radars for the Air Force. The value of the order is up to 195 million euros. And the contractor will be the French company "Thales".

Ivan Demerdjiev: The Ukrainian ambassador to Bulgaria intervened in the case of Oleg Nevzorov

There is data on actions taken by the ambassador of Ukraine after the compulsory administrative measure issued against Oleg Nevzorov and before its withdrawal. This was announced to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev in a comment on the development of the "Baba Alino" case.

Alexander Simov: The flat tax simply must die!

Since last year, with the mythical entry into the Eurozone, it was clear that the flat tax cannot and should not remain. Once it was said by an objectionable institution like the IMF, then the World Bank, now it comes as the position of the EC.

Ivan Takov: We submitted a report to the SOS to cancel the decision to rename the "Zaimov" park

The group of the Local Coalition "BSP for Bulgaria" in the SOS submitted a report to cancel the decision to rename the "Gen. Vladimir Zaimov" park. This was announced by Ivan Takov, chairman of the BSP - Sofia and the socialist group in the SOS. At the session a week ago, with the support of the municipal councilors from the PP-DB, "Blue Sofia" and part of GERB and "Save Sofia", a report was adopted to change the name of the park from "Gen. Vladimir Zaimov" on "Oborishte".

The Minister of Defense on the incident with a drone in Constanta: We are guaranteed to protect our sky

During a hearing in parliament, the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov commented on the downed drone in Constanta and the measures the government is taking.

Demerdzhiev: Stoyan Mavrodiev can provide important information for many cases, I am curious to hear it

Stoyan Mavrodiev has been detained. What should be raised as questions is that he be provided to the Bulgarian justice system and I am personally very curious to hear him, I am convinced that he has a lot to say, that he can guide us in the investigation of many cases. I expect him to do so. This was said by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev to journalists.