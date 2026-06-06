Vladislav Goranov: I respect the efforts of Progressive Bulgaria, we have been in their position

The idea of increasing welfare through increasing budget spending has led to the accumulation of imbalances in public finances and the expansion of state spending beyond the capabilities of the tax system.

This was commented on the program "Panorama" by Vladislav Goranov, a GERB-SDF MP.

"He tried to tell a story that through budget spending, society can become richer. The large spending on pensions and salaries cannot be associated with corruption. We allowed public finances to expand in a direction far beyond the capabilities of the tax system. In the last 5 years in this political crisis, especially when Asen Vassilev reached "Rakovska" 102 and explained that there is money and we can increase the standard of Bulgarian citizens, "said Goranov.

According to him, the fiscal imbalance in the country is not the result of short-term decisions, but of an accumulation of policies after 2021, which have increased the state's expenses.

"Imbalances in public finances have been accumulating since 2021. We went through the unbalanced increase in pensions and this led to 7 percentage points higher expenses than GDP with the same tax policy. 4% are social expenses, and if we add the expenses for salaries, the picture will emerge where this violation comes from," said the former Finance Minister.

Regarding the management of "Progressive Bulgaria" in recent weeks, Goranov said:

"We respect their efforts, we have been in a similar situation and the only thing I can say is that it is not scary to invest political energy in doing sensible things. This cannot be done when you have 60-70 deputies, but with 130 you have no choice."