Demerdzhiev: Borisov and Peevski used NSO as a transport company

The removal of state security from Borisov and Peevski is an act of legality and justice, not a politically motivated action. No one can be above the law and use NSO as a transport company. This was stated in the morning block of Nova TV by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev.

He added that for more than ten years, the leaders of GERB and DPS have used NSO without interruption and it is yet to be calculated how much money all this has cost the state budget. Although he did not commit to a specific figure, Demerdzhiev is convinced that this is a huge amount of money.

In this regard, he believes that changes are needed in the Law on the National Security Service, emphasizing that “once this law is opened, all the pressing problems of the service must be resolved, and not just private cases of who should be guarded“.

Regarding Peevski's flights on a private plane to Dubai, the Interior Minister commented that all available data on this case has been submitted to the competent authorities and they must assess whether there are prerequisites for initiating pre-trial proceedings. In his words, it is strange how a person sanctioned under the “Magnitsky” could financially afford the luxury of flying on a private plane and did not rule out the hypothesis that someone paid for these flights, but who and why – Demerdzhiev again clarified that this is an answer that the competent investigation authorities must give.

Ivan Demerdzhiev also listed some of the priorities of the Ministry of Interior while he is the relevant minister, including the fight against smuggling, the fight against drug trafficking and road safety. Regarding the latter, he promised that “we will get the police and cameras out of the bushes, since the goal is not to collect tickets“.

He also announced that there will be optimization in the structures of the Ministry of Interior and those employees who are not effective enough in their work will be released.

“Our efforts will be focused mainly on providing police officers on the street. There are many structures in which people are either not sufficiently prepared, or are well prepared but are not used effectively. I cannot say how many people will be reduced, because a detailed analysis is needed to build a comprehensive strategy. "It all depends on what kind of efficiency we are looking for," explained Minister Demerdzhiev.

Regarding the case with Ivaylo Mirchev, he stated that the Ministry of Interior has done its job and from now on, the prosecutor's office is the one that can provide more details about what is happening.

When asked about the "Petrohan" case, Demerdzhiev assured that everything will be done to bring out the whole truth and that nothing is hidden from either the victims' relatives or the Bulgarian public.