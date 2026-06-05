Repairs stop hot water in several neighborhoods of Sofia - see schedule

“Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ reports that during the summer period a series of planned repairs, rehabilitation of sections of the heat transfer network, diagnostics of facilities and replacement of depreciated fittings will be carried out. The goal is to increase the reliability of heat supply and prepare the system for the 2026/2027 heating season, the company states.

To ensure high-quality and safe implementation of the activities, it is necessary to temporarily stop the heat supply to some of the company's customers in the following regions and periods:

► For the period from 22.06. to 26.06. 2026 – the entire neighborhood „Zapadna fabrika“;

► For the period from 06.07. to 08.07. 2026– the entire neighborhood „Svoboda“;

► For the period from 13.07. to 17.07. 2026– part of the residential area „Nadezhda“ – 3 and 4 parts;

The following addresses will be closed:

„Nadezhda 3“ - bl. 301-319, 333- 335, traffic to bl. 311, ul. „Hr. Silyanov“ № 91, ul. „Kumanovski boy“ №47 and №59

„Nadezhda 4“ - bl. 423-443, 447-449, ODZ 90 – both buildings

► For the period from 20.07. to 24.07. 2026– the entire neighborhood „Obelya 1“

► For the period from 27.07. to 31.07. 2026 – the entire neighborhood „Obelya 2“