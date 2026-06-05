Radev at the EU-Western Balkans Summit: Enlargement should be based on the principle of own merits

Bulgaria's position is clear - enlargement should be based on the principle of own merits of the countries applying for EU membership. This means deep reforms in the judiciary, the rule of law, human rights, and building good neighborly relations, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev before the start of the EU-Western Balkans Summit in the city of Tivat, Montenegro. The Prime Minister was categorical that inherited political and historical problems should not be transferred to the European family. “We welcome the progress made by the hosts from Montenegro and highly appreciate the efforts that Albania is making to advance towards membership“, said Radev and expressed the wish that other countries would make the same efforts to achieve a similar result.

The Prime Minister noted that Bulgaria has always been a main driver of the process of enlargement and integration of the Western Balkans. This is an investment in security and contributes to the expansion of the common European space of stability and prosperity. At the same time, Prime Minister Radev emphasized the principle of own merits. “We cannot afford to compromise the Copenhagen criteria for membership because of the complex geopolitical situation, because these problems, if we extinguish them now in some artificial way, in a hurry, they will manifest themselves years later in the European family. We do not want this to happen and we will not allow it“, said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Radev recalled our country's serious experience in the integration process. “Bulgaria can help a lot, we can provide assistance to the institutions of these countries to follow their European path more quickly. But the process must be sustainable and irreversible“, added Rumen Radev. The Prime Minister was categorical that accelerating membership should not be achieved by compromising on the membership criteria.