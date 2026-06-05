Ivan Demerdzhiev: The Ukrainian ambassador to our country intervened in the case of Oleg Nevzorov

There is data on actions taken by the Ambassador of Ukraine after the compulsory administrative measure issued to Oleg Nevzorov and before its withdrawal. This was announced to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev in a comment on the development of the "Baba Alino" case.

"Check with our Foreign Ministry - as far as I know, a note has been submitted, there are some documents. These actions must be carefully analyzed and assessed. Our task is to collect the necessary evidence and every competent authority in the state will take a position on them," he added.

Demerdzhiev announced that they have identified numerous people who are related to this case and added that some of them are in a structure to which Nevzorov belongs. "I don't think this structure is limited to him. We have also requested assistance from partner services, because it is much larger", he added.

The Ministry of Interior has data on Oleg Nevzorov's movements, and others involved in the "Baba Alino" case are also being investigated.

According to him, they are also investigating why municipal and state authorities did not counteract these phenomena. “We are also investigating the connections of Nevzorov and his structure with people holding key positions either in the executive branch, or in political circles, or in municipal structures“, said Demerdzhiev.

The Interior Minister also indicated that the former head of SANS Denyo Denev should be heard about what happened during his time in Varna.

“First of all, I believe that we will receive the necessary information from the head of SANS in the volume in which it can be provided. I think it is reasonable not only for Denyo Denev to be heard, but also the current representative“, said Demerdzhiev. According to the Interior Minister, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has data on where Oleg Nevzorov has moved.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a position to NOVA regarding the statement of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev. It reads:

"In 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not receive any information regarding the case of Oleg Nevzorov.

In 2025, correspondence was conducted on the topic, which was forwarded by competence to the State Agency for National Security. Subsequently, the State Agency for National Security canceled the order it issued.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not comment on the content of diplomatic correspondence exchanged through diplomatic channels.