Petar Volgin: Bulgaria surprisingly showed backbone by not joining the tribunal against Putin

“It is not true that “Vazrazhdane“ treats Radev negatively“, said Petar Volgin on BNT and specified that “Progressive Bulgaria“ and “Vazrazhdane“ are different parties and it is normal to have a critical attitude.

The Bulgarian MEP was a guest on the show “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“, where he explained the relations between the two parties: “You cannot expect from “Vazrazhdane“ or from any other party to say: “But Mr. Radev's party is very nice!“ I think that good manners have never been violated. Criticisms have always been reasonable and justified, and they will certainly continue, as will good words when the government deserves to be praised.“

When asked by host Georgi Lyubenov how the MEP sees Rumen Radev, whether as a leftist or a rightist, as a centrist or as a pro-Kremlin politician, Volgin explained: “Mr. Radev had a wonderful election campaign, in which he positioned himself as open to everyone. In this way, he managed to attract all kinds of voters. From the point of view of the election campaign, Radev was perfect. Now, as Prime Minister, however, he cannot be the same, making promises to everyone, both the right and the left. And here we will see what kind of party “Progressive Bulgaria“ is, is it more of a right-wing party or is it more of a left-wing party. One of the most important characteristics that distinguish the right from the left is the attitude towards tax policy. Because, if you are in favor of preserving the flat tax, then you are undoubtedly on the right side of the political spectrum.“

During the interview, Petar Volgin recalled that the genesis of GERB was laid by the German foundations. And it seems that one of the things that “Progressive Bulgaria“ is striving for is to take GERB's place in this direction. According to Volgin, both the EPP and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats will want Mr. Radev's party to be with them, because of the high election result. This is logical.

„But Mr. Radev is by no means a very left-wing person, so it will not be difficult for him to make a rightward turn. It is not difficult to use left-wing rhetoric to attract voters, and then your policy is completely different. This is not a Bulgarian patent. An awful lot of parties do it in Europe, because it brings them dividends“, Volgin explained to the audience.

„At the moment it is very difficult to define exactly what „Progressive Bulgaria“ is. Here is the new foreign minister saying that sanctions against Russia must continue because Russia must suffer. No different from GERB, DPS „New Beginning“, PP/DB, etc. But, I admit, Bulgaria showed surprising backbone and did not join this sham, the tribunal that will try Putin“, said Peter Volgin, supporting the government's position with a historical reference, why it is good to stand up for subjectivity, according to your views on justice and the facts about the truth.

“Sometimes it is good not to be in the majority“, pointed out the Bulgarian MEP, giving the example of the Holocaust. “At that time, the European consensus was that the Jews should be sent to the gas chambers, but Bulgaria and Denmark were the only countries that made sure that their Jews were saved. Bulgaria was not part of the European consensus and showed courage and humanism. This is an example that you do not always have to be with the majority. And the majority is not always right.“

“There are many voices of common sense in the European Parliament. There are many intelligent people, colleagues who think with their heads, and who say that if we want the war in Ukraine to end, we must talk to Russia. This is also the opinion of our parliamentary group, which also includes the “Alternative for Germany“, which is currently the most approved party in Germany according to all sociological surveys, reminded Peter Volgin. But he specified that unfortunately there are other opinions that still form a majority: “There is no difference between the EPP and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, they believe that we must fight until we defeat Russia, without it being clear what that means. The EC must realize that the current policy of supporting Zelensky is doomed to failure.“