Yordan Terziyski: PP will not support changes in the tax system and tax increases

The People's Representative from “We continue the change“ Yordan Terziyski said in the studio of “Speak Now“ that the party is satisfied with the distribution of parliamentary committees, as this will allow the National Assembly to work more effectively and advance legislation in an expert way.

“First of all, we are pleased that we already have working committees, because these are the parliamentary bodies that can advance legislation in an expert environment. We saw a paradox that the Water Law is being considered by the temporary budget committee. I hope that such exceptions will now be a thing of the past and that parliamentary committees will start working normally", continued Terziyski.

According to him, the PP's chairmanship of the Committee on Labor, Demographic and Social Policy is key to fulfilling its commitments to voters.

„This is the tool through which we can control and implement our policies. We have clear priorities aimed at both pensioners and young families. That is why this committee was important to us“, said the politician.

Terziyski was categorical that the formation will not support changes in the tax system and an increase in taxes despite the recommendations of international institutions.

„We continue the change has always been of the position that taxes should not be touched and should not be increased. There are many other steps that can be taken to optimize state finances. The first is to have a reasonable budget that addresses the real problems and helps to exit the excessive deficit procedure,“ concluded Terziyski.