The Czech Center in Sofia will not be closed – it will continue its activities

The Czech Center will not close and will continue its activities in Bulgaria. This is announced by the institution.

The Director General of the Czech Centers network has canceled the decision to close the center in Sofia.

As a sign of gratitude, the institution is opening its doors. The institution will make its hall available every Wednesday for holding interesting and quality events.

The Czech Center explains that the program will continue until June 20. After the summer season, proposals will be accepted again from September 23 until the end of the year.