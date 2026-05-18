12-year-old child dies on dirt bike near Provadia

A 12-year-old child from Provadia died on the spot in a serious traffic accident. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, May 16, at around 2:35 p.m. This was reported by local residents, quoted by 24shumen.com.

The minor boy was riding a dirt bike without license plates, owned by his parents, on the main road between the Provadia villages of Staroselets and Gabarnitsa, before the village of Petrov Dol, when he crashed head-on into a car.

The driver of the car, also from Provadia, was tested for alcohol and drugs, his samples were negative.

The press center of the ODMVR-Varna confirmed the tragedy and specified that it was not a matter of speeding by the driver of the car, but of the child suddenly jumping out with the bike in front of the car, after which a head-on collision followed.