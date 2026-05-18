Rumen Radev: We will all pay the debts of the oligarchy

All Bulgarians will pay the debts of the oligarchy and the previous government. This was what Prime Minister Rumen Radev said to journalists before his departure for Berlin, BTA reports.

The old government bequeathed us many unpaid bills and large advances that have not been worked on, Radev also pointed out.

„From „Progressive Bulgaria“ we remain true to our stated principles and believe that the political class must set an example, which is why we are eliminating all mechanisms for increasing salaries for all elected positions. We will also revise the remuneration in state boards and companies,“ the Prime Minister also commented.

In times of restrictions, it is politicians who must first set an example, he added.

The Prime Minister explained that today in Berlin he will meet with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. "I am convinced that it will confirm and expand the fruitful cooperation between Bulgaria and Germany", he said.

Radev added that the visit coincides with the decision of the credit agencies to raise the outlook for Bulgaria's credit rating, which is the first recognition to the new government. This forecast also reflects the return to political stability in Bulgaria, Radev said.

It is also a positive assessment of the stated intentions for a conservative responsible budget that will guarantee Bulgaria's economic development, he added.