Customs Agency with a new boss

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev appointed Nikolay Shushkov as director of the Customs Agency. Georgi Dimov has been dismissed from the post, the government press service announced.

Nikolay Shushkov is a long-time employee of the Customs Agency, where he has worked at various levels - customs inspector, head of a customs post, head of a customs office, director of the Regional Customs Directorate-Sofia. He was head of the Customs Department of Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A. dry port Sofia - – „TPA“ Sofia“ EAD.

In the period 2022 - 2023, Shushkov is Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works. Previously, he was the regional governor of Blagoevgrad region. He was twice the deputy mayor of Blagoevgrad municipality.

He graduated from Poltava University of Economics and Trade in Ukraine. He completed a specialization in customs control in the European Union in Elspet, Netherlands.