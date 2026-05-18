They announced how many people will receive 20 euros for April due to high fuel prices

A total of 232,000 low-income car owners will receive compensation of 20 euros for high fuel prices for the month of April. The Social Assistance Agency (ASA) will start paying the funds from May 19, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy announced.

On this date, the ASP will transfer the funds to the people who receive the support to their bank accounts. About 33,000 people who receive their social benefits through post offices will receive the funds in the period May 20-27.

Individuals who own a motor vehicle or pay off a car under a leasing contract are entitled to the compensation. To receive a €20 allowance, their average monthly gross income for 2025 must be up to €652.41, which is twice the poverty line for last year.

People who will receive support are determined after an inspection by the National Revenue Agency.