„I am very happy about DARA's victory at „Eurovision“, said director Yavor Gardev on the show „Face to Face“.

„There are certain phenomena in this life that do not need much analysis, but are very important. One of these phenomena is the possibility of going crazy healthily“, Gardev pointed out.

„This is a very important social mechanism that has been worked out in some cultures in very ancient times. It is based on a very important social experience, which says that a person needs at a certain moment, without justifying himself or looking for a reason, to be able to relax in such a way that he enters the zone of pure joy, regardless of the circumstances around him. This is a socially healing thing“, said Yavor Gardev.

“This energy that a person needs to place somewhere can be transformed into pure joy only in very special circumstances. This victory was such a special circumstance that somehow gave many people the opportunity to forget all this for a while and at a certain moment to feel truly joyful, without having to justify themselves for it“, the director also said.