Friedrich Merz: Bangaranga will be a summer hit across Europe

First official visit of Rumen Radev as Prime Minister of Bulgaria. In Berlin, he spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister was welcomed with military honors, after which Radev and Merz had a private conversation.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor spoke to journalists.

Friedrich Merz: "A warm welcome to the new Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, on his first visit outside his own country, just 10 days after his election as Prime Minister. We are glad that you are in Berlin today and I would like to congratulate you on your country's first place in "Eurovision" - "Bagaranga". Throughout Europe, this will be a summer hit, it seems, a memorable tune."

The German Chancellor emphasized the importance of Rumen Radev's first foreign visit as Prime Minister, namely to Germany.

"Your visit, so soon after your inauguration, emphasizes how close the ties between our countries in Europe are. It is an honor for us and we thank you for coming to Berlin today. Hundreds of thousands of Bulgarians live with us, we are very closely connected to each other economically. Germany is Bulgaria's largest trading partner, we have been good partners in the EU for many years," Merz addressed Radev.

Our common goal is to strengthen Europe - Merz emphasized.

"I am glad that we can continue these ties of ours under your leadership within the EU. Also in the European Council - to strengthen Europe, because this is our common goal, that's how we discussed it just now. I am very grateful that strengthening the competitiveness of the EU is one of our central objectives. We need to deepen the internal market, we need to consistently, continuously reduce corruption and expand our cooperation. At the informal European Council in Cyprus, together with the EC and the EP, we agreed to draw up a timetable with measures and time targets. Many of these measures should be adopted as early as 2026. We need a sovereign and economically strong Europe with a reformed multiannual framework. This year we will try to determine where European funds and resources will be allocated in the future. It is very clear to me and to my government - investments are needed in the priority areas - competitiveness and defense, which is why we explicitly support the proposed multiannual financial framework."

Merz and Radev discussed the war in Ukraine.

"Regarding the challenges facing security policy in Europe, I can say that we will continue our efforts for a lasting and just peaceful solution in Ukraine, and that is what we talked about. We are increasing and will increase the pressure on Moscow, Kiev can count on our consistent and unwavering support. Europe is ready to sit at the table for negotiations with Ukraine, with Russia and the USA. I am glad, dear Rumen Radev, that Bulgaria will follow this path of European solidarity," Merz pointed out.

Source: bntnews.bg