With the cuts in expenses made in this way, Bulgaria can keep its deficit at up to 3%, economists believe. However, they note that this should only be a first step towards a comprehensive optimization of the administrative sector and consolidation of expenditures.



Economists from the Institute for Market Economics estimate that a 10% reduction in public sector expenditures amounts to over 1 billion euros.



Adriyan Nikolov, economist at IME: "So if this is realized, it would mean that we can really keep budget deficits within 3%."



According to Nikolov, the finance minister has listened to the advice of most macroeconomists.



Adriyan Nikolov, economist at IME: "What we hear as a signal is quite encouraging, because the focus is not on some imaginary increase in collection."



However, the ultimate goal should be a zero deficit in the next few years, which should be included in the medium-term framework.



Adriyan Nikolov, economist at IME: "I assume that the government is giving itself some time so that we can conduct an analysis of the functions of the administration and now move not only to reducing vacant positions that chronically remain vacant, but also to reducing the current active number of the administration itself."



The budget is expected to be announced by the end of May.