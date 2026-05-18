Deficit, debt and social security: The parties' reactions to the measures in the 2026 Budget

Some of the parties in parliament commented on the measures presented today by Finance Minister Galab Donev in the 2026 budget procedure. GERB said that they would not comment on the “intentions“.



“Vazrazhdane“ believes that despite the proposed measures, the debt will continue to grow. Raising social security and the maximum social security income will leave working people with less money, the political party emphasized. and reminded that the increase in social security contributions was one of the reasons for the protests in December 2025.



"There will be no real reduction in bureaucracy, but only currently unfilled positions will be reduced and under the guise of restructuring, some administrators will probably be fired on a party basis and replaced by others close to the ruling party. The debt will continue to grow", they point out in a position from Vazrajdane".



"Democratic Bulgaria“ were skeptical of the Finance Minister's proposals for the budget procedure.



"We hear too many excuses, some whining, and there must be firm and specific goals. We at the DB want the deficit to be limited to 3 percent as early as 2026 and at most to 2.5 percent in 2027. And Galab Donev claims other things - that he would see, now he was collecting the bills, it was not clear, but it should be clear. We hear ideas for good measures, but we have no guarantee of decisiveness of actions at this stage. Yes, taxes should not be increased, but limiting the deficit is also very important for suppressing inflation", said Martin Dimitrov.

