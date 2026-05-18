A 14-year-old woman in labor was transported by medical helicopter to Sofia in serious condition

A 14-year-old woman in labor in serious condition was transported by medical helicopter to Sofia, the Center for Emergency Medical Care by Air announced.

The medical team on duty, Dr. Tina Dimitrova and Nurse Nadezhda Kostova from the RBSMPV - Sofia, responded to the signal.

The patient was initially admitted to MOBAL "Dr. Stefan Cherkezov" - Veliko Tarnovo, where an emergency operation and intensive care were performed. Due to the need for highly specialized therapy and hemodialysis, a signal was sent by Dr. Sibila Marinova - head of the department of "Anesthesiology and intensive care" for the need to be admitted to a medical facility with a higher level of competence.

The flight between Veliko Tarnovo and the hospital helipad of UMBAL “St. Catherine“ was carried out by captains Nasko Arnaudov and Ivan Toshev from "Bulgaria Heli Med Service" EAD.

With a team from the Central Emergency Medical Service – Sofia and in the presence of Dr. Dimitrova, the woman in labor was transported to UMBALSM “N. I. Pirogov“, where she was admitted for treatment at the Clinic of Pediatric Anesthesiology and Intensive Care.

Since the beginning of 2026, the teams of the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air have carried out 80 missions, the institution reports.