Iran has threatened to destroy all US bases in the Persian Gulf

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened that it is ready to destroy all American military bases in the southern part of the Persian Gulf if the US does not end the imposed naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, News.bg reports.

This was reported by Iranian media, citing representatives of the elite military forces of the Islamic Republic.

“In the near future, all American military bases in the southern part of the Persian Gulf will be destroyed“, said Ebrahim Zolfaghari.

The statement comes against the backdrop of sharply increasing tensions in the region and after an attack with drones against the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

One of the drones crashed into a power generator near the Baraka nuclear power plant and caused a fire.

The Strait of Hormuz is among the world's most important shipping lanes, through which a significant portion of global oil and natural gas supplies pass. Any threat to shipping in the area has the potential to have serious consequences for international trade and energy markets.