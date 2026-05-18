Tagarev: The emergence of a Ukrainian ballistic missile will radically change the situation

Russia has reached the maximum production of strike weapons, while in Ukraine this production is still expanding and increasing both in numbers and in types of weapons.

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by former defense minister and security expert Prof. Todor Tagarev.

"Ukraine's capabilities to strike will grow and we will continue to see strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure, which will create problems in the supply of oil and oil products to Russian enterprises and citizens. But more importantly, it will make it difficult to export oil and oil products, which fills the Russian budget".

Prof. Tagarev stressed that Ukraine is already well advanced in developing its own ballistic missiles:

"The expectations are that within a few months it will have a ballistic missile that can hit targets at a distance of 855 km. ... Thus, Moscow will fall within its range and this will radically change the situation. ... This again brings back the thesis about the presence of nuclear weapons in Russia, which Russian commentators raise and ask the question of how a nuclear state would allow itself to be attacked. So far, this topic has been used mainly for psychological purposes - to influence Ukraine and its allies and partners in democratic countries.

According to the former Minister of Defense, the Russians have already understood that the war is already directly affecting them or that it may affect them, and this cannot fail to have a psychological effect on Russian society.

Todor Tagarev also commented on Vladimir Putin's planned visit to China, pointing out that there are analyses according to which the Russian president's desire was to appear in Beijing when Donald Trump was there, but Xi Jinping did not allow this:

"The Chinese no longer consider Russia an equal partner. For them, the one they should talk to on equal terms is the United States, and everyone else is not so important. That's why they will meet Putin to give certain signals to Trump, but I don't see what else they can do."