Pensions will no longer be delayed due to holidays

The payment of pensions will be accelerated and no delay will be allowed when the date for their receipt falls on a holiday. This is provided for by changes to the Regulation on Pensions and Social Security Years, which were approved by the government.

Currently, post offices, banks and other payment service providers licensed by the BNB pay pensions between the 7th and 20th of each month. When these days are non-working, the payment begins and ends on the next working day. This delays the receipt of pensions and creates financial difficulties for the elderly, since for the majority of them they are their only income.

According to the change, when the 7th or 20th are non-working days, the payment of pensions will begin or end on the previous working day. This will ensure that pensioners receive their pensions and supplements without delay.