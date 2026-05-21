Parliament discusses curtailing the powers of the special commercial manager of "Lukoil" in our country

The temporary budget committee in parliament will consider changes concerning the special commercial manager of "Lukoil" in our country - Rumen Spetsov. With legal changes, the deputies from the ruling party propose restrictions on his powers, with the main difference being the return of judicial control over the actions of the manager.

The draft also provides for the possibility of challenging transactions carried out without the approval of the Council of Ministers, as well as an obligation for the special manager to submit a monthly report on his activities to the Minister of Economy.

The budget committee will also consider amendments to the extension law on the budget for 2025. They stipulate that the minimum pension will be updated by 7.8 percent, which will make it 347.51 euros after July 1.