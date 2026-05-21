MPs hear Minister Shishkov on the landslide in the Rhodope Mountains

Minister of Regional Development Ivan Shishkov will be heard in the National Assembly about the landslide in the Rhodope Mountains, which closed the road to Pamporovo.

He is expected to present the analysis so far and the initial views on a bypass.

The landslide is still active, and the rainfall of recent days is creating additional problems.

The regional governor of Smolyan has convened an advisory council to resolve the issue of launching a bypass route on the Pamporovo road – Smolyan.

The local authorities have provided alternative routes, but they are also problematic.

An old forest road will also be traced as an alternative to reach Pamporovo.