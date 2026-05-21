The new management of the Registry Agency is expected to be announced

After the director of the Registry Agency was dismissed from his post - today we expect the new management of the service to be announced.

Yesterday, Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov announced that the “Inspectorate“ of the Justice Department had established “striking and unacceptable practices“ in the agency. According to him, finances were left in disarray, assets were incorrectly accounted for, and there were problems with public procurement.



In a statement to the media, the dismissed Daniela Miteva stated that the agency is working normally with citizens and companies, and the security of all registers is guaranteed. She pointed out that after she took office, media attacks against her began, which intensified with each change of government.