Mihail Mikov: This umbrella that is being placed on ministerial responsibility is already a worrying signal

A temporary parliamentary committee is discussing the changes to the NA rules of procedure proposed by "Progressive Bulgaria". The opposition reacted sharply.

"Some of the changes are really necessary. It was comical when one parliamentary group made remarks and rejoinders to each other. Such parliamentary tricks really disgust people, but this umbrella that is placed over ministerial responsibility is already a worrying signal", commented the former Speaker of the National Assembly and former Minister of Internal Affairs Mihail Mikov in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

Limitations in the right to information for deputies

"I cannot accept that members of parliament cannot receive information. Now in the rules, to take away this right..., on the contrary - members of parliament should be charged with this right, not in the name of their power, but in the name of the citizens they represent. I hope there will be a rethinking", Mikov told Bulgaria ON AIR.

The problem with control over independent regulators

According to him, control is difficult to exercise over the so-called independent regulators.

"They are beyond the reach of parliamentary control. More and more agencies and committees are not subject to parliamentary control, such as parliamentary control over individual ministers. Then restricting the members of parliament from receiving information is a bad sign," the former Speaker of the National Assembly expressed his opinion.

The role of temporary committees and constitutional changes

In his words, it should have started with the Constitution.

"This is the big change - a Constitution regarding the powers of the president and the cabinet. Why did we forget this? At some point, committees began to be created mainly for political reasons. 48 votes is not that many. Another issue is that the temporary committees have become the main source of news in the National Assembly, which changes its actual activities," Mikov analyzed.

There is a need for a serious reorganization and reduction of the administration, he noted.

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"This speaks of Bulgaria's policy not changing, and these elections showed that citizens want something else. Citizens want a more balanced policy. The American president is not solving the visa issue. Bulgaria has no signals for a more balanced policy. We need to position ourselves clearly," Mikov also insisted.