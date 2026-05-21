Bulgarian parliamentary delegation visits Vatican, Pope receives it on Friday

A Bulgarian parliamentary delegation, led by the President of the National Assembly Michaela Dotsova, is visiting the Vatican and Rome on the occasion of the celebrations of May 24.

A meeting with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy Lorenzo Fontana is scheduled today. The culmination of the visit is tomorrow, when the Bulgarian delegation will have an audience with Pope Leo XIV. Michaela Dotsova will also hold a conversation with the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Later, the Bulgarian delegation will attend a solemn Orthodox liturgy in the Basilica of “San Clemente“ and will bow before the relics of Saint Cyril. The representatives will also visit the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and lay flowers in front of the memorial plaque in the church, where the Slavic alphabet and books received official recognition from the Vatican.