Miroslav Ivanov: The prepared changes pose a risk that the National Assembly will become an institution with formal decision-making

Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and MP from "We Continue the Change" Miroslav Ivanov warned that the prepared changes to the Parliament's Rules of Procedure pose a risk that the National Assembly will become an institution with limited debate and formal decision-making.

"The Rules of Procedure for the Organization and Activities of the National Assembly actually show how the MPs will work. It defines in detail the work and activities of the MPs and parliamentary groups. We see the proposals that the colleagues from "Progressive Bulgaria" are making. They are in a regime that extremely narrows the possibilities for the opposition to work," said Ivanov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

Restrictions for parliamentary groups

The deputy pointed out that it is planned to limit the time for speeches and reduce the opportunities for parliamentary groups to make political declarations.

He emphasized that the National Assembly is not only a legislative body, but also a place where the positions of various public groups and their voters should be expressed.

"We must express agreement or disagreement there on individual processes and topics that are happening in the public space, and present the attitudes of our voters. With a large part of the proposals made by "Progressive Bulgaria", these powers are limited," Ivanov noted to Bulgaria ON AIR.

Dispute over the control function

He identified as particularly worrying a text that removes the possibility for members of parliament to request information and documents from state and local institutions.

In his words, this would limit the control function of the parliament.

Ivanov criticized the arguments of the ruling party that the changes aim at faster legislation and the restoration of parliamentarism.

Risk of hasty legislation

According to him, such an approach poses a risk of bills being adopted hastily, without sufficient time for public discussion and expert opinions.

He drew attention to the fact that a large part of the deputies in the current parliament are new and need time to familiarize themselves with the bills.

"This is not a good practice, this is not a return to parliamentarism. And if I may add - there is a need to hurry when you don't have time. They have an absolute majority, they don't depend on coalition partners and we are not in a state of war. At this stage, there is nothing that would require such urgent legislation," Ivanov was categorical.