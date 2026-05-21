Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov: Tomorrow we expect Dara in the Council of Ministers

DARA's victory opens up exceptional opportunities for Bulgaria to brand itself as a destination, as a land of a specific culture, said Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov in the studio of "The Day Begins" on BNT. We have achieved something extraordinary, Hristov was categorical:

Ivo Hristov, Deputy Prime Minister: "We owe gratitude to two BNT managements - that of Mr. Koshlukov and that of Mrs. Milotinova, who over the course of the last year made the right decisions at all stages so that we could reach this great Bulgarian triumph, and above all to the talent of DARA, who with her explosive energy managed to sweep away any other conventions of the Eurovision vote, which, you know, is motivated by all kinds of geopolitics and other family considerations."

Tomorrow we expect DARA in the Council of Ministers, added Ivo Hristov:

Ivo Hristov, Deputy Prime Minister: "DARA's victory opens up exceptional opportunities for Bulgaria to brand itself as a destination, as a land of specific culture, as natural resources, as a territory of enormous talents. Which she has shown before, but now we are becoming the focus of all the spots on European televisions for a year and in particular May next year.

It is still to be decided which city will be the host of "Eurovision", as Ivo Hristov recalled that BNT must organize the first round for all interested parties.

He added that there will be a "Eurovision" item in the budget, as the organization is expected to cost between 20 and 30 million euros, with the funding not being entirely state-funded, there is participation from sponsors from the EBU, as well as national ones. A very good return on these expenses is also expected, as there is already increased interest in hotel reservations in Sofia for next year.

We are facing an important dilemma - whether to tighten our belts or to allow ourselves a certain excess deficit, which Bulgaria has politically deserved with its - in my opinion - hasty decision to enter the eurozone with unprepared institutions and an unsustainable economy, comments on the possibilities of the future budget Ivo Hristov.

Ivo Hristov, Deputy Prime Minister: "This will be decided by the government and in particular my colleague, Deputy Prime Minister Donev, who is a conservative-minded and very competent financier. But in my opinion, given the unforeseen expenses that appear around "Eurovision", we still have to be realistic and rely on a mild excess deficit."

According to Hristov, the profile of "Progressive Bulgaria" is prudent.

"We are trying to preserve all social payments, including pensions, i.e. to ensure the sustainability of households, so that there is something to redistribute next year. I.e. to get through the turbulent period without rocking the boat."

Ivo Hristov commented on the measures proposed by the cabinet and in parliament to deal with high prices and inflation as follows:

"All Bulgarian citizens suffer from prices, everyone sees the problem. Each one of us. And we have an interest in them being moderated. The government is proposing a package of measures, making a real effort, but it is important to note that the fight against price increases cannot be carried out by the government alone. The Consumer Protection Commission, the Competition Protection Commission, and the Bulgarian National Bank, which by law must also monitor price stability, are also involved and should be actively involved. These are self-governing institutions over which "Progressive Bulgaria" has no influence. This is the philosophy of our national institutional infrastructure. And I hope that they will associate themselves with this effort. We are trying, we are inviting them, we are holding talks, active actions are expected from them."