The co-chairs of "Yes, Bulgaria" and deputies from the parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) - Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bozhanov, commented on the statement of the leader of the MRF Delyan Peevski that he would refer the prosecutor's office to verify their claims in connection with his trips abroad. The two recall that they first filed a signal to the General Directorate for the Fight against Organized Crime (GDBOP), the press center of the DB announced.

„We only referred the GDBOP so that operational measures could be carried out before the prosecutor's office intervened and hindered the investigation. Peevski tells his prosecutor's office: "Take the case from the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Corruption (for example, by initiating pre-trial proceedings) and crush it," Bozanov said. "What is important here is not so much Peevski as the entire process down the line - which businesses received orders in this way, which ministers and people in the administration fulfilled these contracts and with what transactions they were secured," he commented.

According to Ivaylo Mirchev, the losses from the rigged orders are in the billions. "Peevski wanted the prosecutor's office to verify our claims. I am curiously awaiting the result of his prosecutor's office - assigned her a task while she pours out slanderous arias and continues to fly here and there with the falcons“, he said.

On Wednesday, the State Security Service notified the Directorate of Public Procurement with data that raises reasonable suspicion of possible unregulated influence in the awarding and implementation of public procurement contracts. The reason for the alert was Delyan Peevski's frequent trips to Dubai. The leader of the MRF, Delyan Peevski, responded this morning that he was notifying the prosecutor's office to investigate the allegations made by representatives of the State Security Service about these trips.