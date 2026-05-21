Prime Minister Radev dismisses the head of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency

Prime Minister Rumen Radev is dismissing the executive director of the Food Safety Agency, Dr. Angel Mavrovski, BNR learned.

His removal from office is effective from today and is at the proposal of Agriculture Minister Plamen Abrovski.

According to Mavrovski, the order he received for his dismissal is on the letterhead of the Council of Ministers, but is without a signature or seal.

Dr. Mavrovski was appointed at the end of February by the caretaker government and in recent months his activities have been associated with serious revelations about illegal slaughterhouses, closed meat processing plants and tons of destroyed production due to non-compliance with legal safety requirements.

It is still unclear who will head the agency, which has a key role in food safety and the protection of Bulgarian consumers and producers.