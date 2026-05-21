The leader of the DPS Delyan Peevski announced that he is officially notifying the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria with a request for a full investigation of the allegations made by representatives of "Democratic Bulgaria". The political sparks ignited this morning, May 21, 2026, and the occasion for the institutional move was public statements related to the party leader's trips outside the country.

According to the official position of the DPS leader, the information disseminated regarding him constitutes deliberate manipulation. Delyan Peevski is adamant that institutions must intervene immediately to put an end to the political speech, which he defines as a defamatory campaign.

In his statement, Delyan Peevski sharply criticized the behavior of his political opponents from the right-wing bloc: "The behavior and obsessions of these failed politicians do not represent any public or political interest, but in the name of justice, such acts of defamation and utterance of untruths and manipulations must be met by the law with all its severity and responsibility."

According to the leader of the MRF, the actions of the representatives of "Democratic Bulgaria" are a clear sign of a deep crisis in their ranks and an attempt to divert public attention. He defines the accusations as fabricated compromising material, aimed solely at political survival after a series of failures on the political scene.

"This is a compensatory model of behavior of politicians who have suffered a catastrophic failure, which they, however, try to convey as an alibi for their own stay in politics, but with which they create a toxic and unhealthy public atmosphere of fabricated compromising and false accusations against each of their opponents," Delyan Peevski also stated.