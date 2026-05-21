Georgi Klisurski returns as Deputy Mayor for Finance of Sofia Municipality

The acting Minister of Finance Georgi Klisurski returns to the team of the Mayor of Sofia Municipality Vasil Terziev and from May 26 will again take up the position of Deputy Mayor for Finance.

“I am starting work for the municipality again, I am actually continuing it“, said Klisurski in an interview on the program “The Day“ with Vesselin Dremdzhiev.

Georgi Klisurski was part of Mayor Vasil Terziev's team as Deputy Mayor for Finance since September 2025, after which he took over the position of Acting Minister of Finance in the government of Andrey Gyurov. He is an economist with a degree in finance and public administration acquired in the USA, and professional experience in the Ministry of Finance.

In the interview, Klisurski emphasized the importance of transparency and regular publication of data on the state of public finances, as well as the need for correct and timely payments to municipalities and contractors of public projects.

Payments to Sofia were accelerated in March and April. The funds are for projects provided for financing under Art. 113 of the State Budget Act for 2025.

He indicated that one of the essential tasks accomplished in his capacity as minister was the payment of funds to municipalities for projects financed from the state budget.

In response to a question whether the battle for the “Capitol“ in Borisova Gradina Klisurski pointed out that when the municipality “shows will, follows the law and defends the interests of citizens to the end“ there is a positive result, as was the case with the hunting farm, built illegally near the “Iskar“ dam.