Yotova on Eurovision 2027: I do not share the reservations that we will not be able to handle it

I do not share the reservations that we will not be able to handle the organization of "Eurovision" said President Iliana Yotova to journalists in Pazardzhik.

"I really hope that we will have another DARA", the head of state also said.

"DARA has been invited to the traditional reception given by the presidential institution on May 24, we invited her with the entire team so that all 3,000 people who are invited can see her live and we believe that she will respond to this invitation", said Iliana Yotova.

Yotova added that the choice of Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristo to be responsible for the organization of the large-scale event is also part of the success. According to her, Hristov has a very rich national and international experience, understands both culture and diplomacy, which is the most important thing for "Eurovision".

Iliyana Yotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "Everything else is good logistics, good organization and of course, good work with our partners", the president added.

President Yotova is in Pazardzhik on the occasion of the city's holiday.

Yotova will be welcomed at 11:00 a.m. by the city's mayor Petar Kulenski, after which she will join the solemn celebration of the holiday at "Konstantin Velichkov" Square.

From 4:30 p.m., Iliyana Yotova will participate in the opening of the "Strategic Financial Forum", which will take place in Sofia. The event aims to unite the efforts of Bulgarian professors at prestigious universities and professionals in key financial centers around the world in order to develop Bulgaria as a source of financial innovation, the press secretariat said.