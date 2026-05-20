Former policewoman Simona Radeva, who helped Georgi Semerdzhiev, asked to be acquitted

Former police officer Simona Radeva, sentenced to 5 years in prison for helping Georgi Semerdzhiev hide after an accident that took the lives of two young women on Sofia's "Cherni Vrah" Blvd., asked the Sofia City Court to acquit her. This is reported by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Her lawyer Mario Naydenov also insisted on the same, according to whom the first-instance Sofia District Court imposed the effective punishment only on assumptions and without taking into account all the evidence in the case.

The prosecutor's office determined the five-year sentence as lawful and requested that the three-member court panel confirm it.

The decision is expected in the coming months.

Semerdzhiev himself is already serving a 20-year sentence imposed by three court instances for the deaths of Harriet Stefanovich and Hristina Dileva.