New Deputy Ministers Appointed in Key Departments

Several new deputy ministers have been appointed by order of Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

Senya Terzieva-Zhelyazkova Takes Over as Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Education and Science.

On May 13, Asya Pandzherova was dismissed from her position as Deputy Minister of Education and Science. Pandzherova resigned as Deputy Minister of Education, the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science announced on May 12. She motivated her decision with the public tension that has arisen in recent days. Minister of Education and Science Georgi Valchev announced on May 11 that an inspection of Deputy Minister Pandzherova had been ordered due to a report, BTA recalls.

Stanimir Stanev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Justice.

In the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the posts of Deputy Ministers are taken by Emil Ganchev and Ventsislav Katinov.

Yulia Todorova has been appointed Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports.

Yesterday, by order of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, deputy ministers were appointed in several other ministries. In the Ministry of Health, Ivian Borislavov Benishev and Petko Nenkov Salchev became deputy ministers. Desislava Georgieva Georgieva has been appointed Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works. Marina Veselinova Vasileva has been appointed Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Culture, and Lyubomir Bogdanov Monov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense.